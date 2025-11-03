Hello everyone!
This is just a quick hotfix for a crash that has been reported:
- Fixed an end-of-month crash when the invaders have been so thoroughly beaten that their supply level would go into the negative.
1.0.1 hotfix
Hello everyone!
