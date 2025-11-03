 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20652383 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

This is just a quick hotfix for a crash that has been reported:
- Fixed an end-of-month crash when the invaders have been so thoroughly beaten that their supply level would go into the negative.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1442611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link