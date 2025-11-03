This is a big update with a lot of changes. Some of the big ones are:

- RIVAL: Each run, there is a 30% chance that one of the bosses with be replaced with your RIVAL. Your RIVAL has a team that is built to counter your starter Sculpling. We're working on a rival Emblem and unique reward(s) for defeating the rival but for now you just get more coins. That stuff will be in next week or later this week :)

- Additional base items and item changes throughout run: I have added several new active items you will find in runs and have made it so HALFWAY THROUGH A RUN(after the first opponent of the second zone) the item pool for end of battle items changes to include more powerful items.

- Clay UI changes: We are transitioning to more of a clay UI look and a lot of that has been implemented into the current UI, this week I'm going to continue going through all the game's UI to get all the menus looking good and consistent. Think it's a big improvement on the existing UI :) lmk what you think

- Bug Fixes: Thank you all for the bugs and QOL ideas you have reported. Many of the reported bugs are fixed in this patch, a few of them we are still trying to test but will continue to upload patches this week :)

Additionally- I have sat down and thoroughly planned out the remaining development for the game. We have been working on the game for over two years and are aiming to hit 1.0 in late January/ early Feburary(exact date coming soon) This gives us 3 months to finish the game and put it in a state we are proud of. I believe this is plenty of time for us to get it there, but it did mean being realistic about what we can add to the game.

There's this planning method I learned as a web developer called MoSCoW map- essentially sorting all features of something into - "MUST" - "SHOULD" - "COULD" and "WONT" categories. This is our current development map based off that for the next few months:

(subject to change obv)

Essentially, other than the game's final two bosses, there isn't any major new features I want to add to the game, rather I want to focus on improving what is there already. This means still plenty of new things to look forward to: like new items, Sculplings, Events, Emblems and QOL features, but also it means cool things I wanted to add, like "Legendaries" realistically probably won't be there for the 1.0 release.

Now, depending on how the launch goes, I'm willing to maybe add these things post launch, but to be frank I've been working on this game for close to 3 years, full sprinting for a least this last year of that, and I am getting pretty burnt out. I think how the launch goes is very determinanite of whether or not that additional content gets added after 1.0. I still think v1.0 will be awesome but just wanted to let you guys know there's some things(but honestly not many) I originally planned on having in there that I don't think will be in for v1.0.

This month, we're working really hard on a lot of cool things, including trying the get the game's final two bosses in by the end of the month, lots of new pins, Controller Support, a few new Sculplings and new events. As well(as always) as working on squashing bugs you guys are reporting

Thanks all for the support as always.