4 November 2025 Build 20652358 Edited 4 November 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CK 1.1.2.7 - Hotfix

This hotfix fixes some sources of crashes following the Unity 6 engine upgrade in 1.1.2.6. These fixes are based on player reports, and we do not know for sure if this addresses all crash sources. If you continue experiencing crashes, please get in touch on our social media channels.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a potential crash caused by memory being deallocated prematurely when preparing to save the world.

  • Fixed a race condition that could cause memory to be accessed after it had been deallocated.

  • [Microsoft Store] Fixed a crash while quitting the game.


Changed files in this update

Windows Core Keeper Content Depot 1621691
Linux Core Keeper Linux Depot 1621692
