CK 1.1.2.7 - Hotfix
This hotfix fixes some sources of crashes following the Unity 6 engine upgrade in 1.1.2.6. These fixes are based on player reports, and we do not know for sure if this addresses all crash sources. If you continue experiencing crashes, please get in touch on our social media channels.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a potential crash caused by memory being deallocated prematurely when preparing to save the world.
Fixed a race condition that could cause memory to be accessed after it had been deallocated.
[Microsoft Store] Fixed a crash while quitting the game.
Changed files in this update