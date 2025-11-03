Added

Added a new UV evidence type: Footsteps. When salt is placed on the ground, a ghost with UV evidence will leave glowing footprints after walking through it.

Introduced a new death penalty system. The penalty applied upon dying in a match now depends on your difficulty level (Starter = -35%, Average = -60%, Skilled = -80%, Overkill = -100%).

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where everyone would receive the death jumpscare when a single player was killed.

Fixed a bug causing item desync between what a player was holding and what others saw.

Fixed a bug allowing all equipment to load into Crazy Clown Carnival.

Fixed a bug where the day/night cycle would incorrectly affect Grimwater Tunnels, despite it always being indoors.

Fixed a bug where clients could see ghost writing even when it wasn't a evidence.

Fixed a bug where clients couldn't see if salt has been stepped in.

Fixed a bug where the thermometer could display different temperatures for different players.