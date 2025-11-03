Added
Introduced a new death penalty system. The penalty applied upon dying in a match now depends on your difficulty level (Starter = -35%, Average = -60%, Skilled = -80%, Overkill = -100%).
Added a new UV evidence type: Footsteps. When salt is placed on the ground, a ghost with UV evidence will leave glowing footprints after walking through it.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where everyone would receive the death jumpscare when a single player was killed.
Fixed a bug causing item desync between what a player was holding and what others saw.
Fixed a bug allowing all equipment to load into Crazy Clown Carnival.
Fixed a bug where the day/night cycle would incorrectly affect Grimwater Tunnels, despite it always being indoors.
Fixed a bug where clients could see ghost writing even when it wasn't a evidence.
Fixed a bug where clients couldn't see if salt has been stepped in.
Fixed a bug where the thermometer could display different temperatures for different players.
Fixed a bug where items would automatically disable when picked up again after being placed on the floor.
Changes
Third-person items are now correctly positioned in the player’s hands (e.g., the flashlight now faces the right way).
Adjusted how dark night vision becomes during ghost hunts.
You can now continuously scroll through your items without needing to scroll back and forth.
Increased the light intensity of the UV glowstick.
Reduced the chance of the ghost getting completely stuck (still being improved).
Added a few additional light sources within the starter area in Grimwater Tunnels.
Balancing
Reduced the aggression rate of ghosts on lower difficulties.
Increased the rate at which temperatures drop in the ghost’s favorite room.
Increased the chance of receiving EMF Level 5 readings outside of hunts if the ghost has EMF 5 as one of its evidences.
Audio
Reduced the base volume of the house ambiance.
Reduced the base volume of the wind ambiance.
Increased the volume of Spirit Box responses.
