 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20652354 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • Introduced a new death penalty system. The penalty applied upon dying in a match now depends on your difficulty level (Starter = -35%, Average = -60%, Skilled = -80%, Overkill = -100%).

  • Added a new UV evidence type: Footsteps. When salt is placed on the ground, a ghost with UV evidence will leave glowing footprints after walking through it.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where everyone would receive the death jumpscare when a single player was killed.

  • Fixed a bug causing item desync between what a player was holding and what others saw.

  • Fixed a bug allowing all equipment to load into Crazy Clown Carnival.

  • Fixed a bug where the day/night cycle would incorrectly affect Grimwater Tunnels, despite it always being indoors.

  • Fixed a bug where clients could see ghost writing even when it wasn't a evidence.

  • Fixed a bug where clients couldn't see if salt has been stepped in.

  • Fixed a bug where the thermometer could display different temperatures for different players.

  • Fixed a bug where items would automatically disable when picked up again after being placed on the floor.

Changes

  • Third-person items are now correctly positioned in the player’s hands (e.g., the flashlight now faces the right way).

  • Adjusted how dark night vision becomes during ghost hunts.

  • You can now continuously scroll through your items without needing to scroll back and forth.

  • Increased the light intensity of the UV glowstick.

  • Reduced the chance of the ghost getting completely stuck (still being improved).

  • Added a few additional light sources within the starter area in Grimwater Tunnels.

Balancing

  • Reduced the aggression rate of ghosts on lower difficulties.

  • Increased the rate at which temperatures drop in the ghost’s favorite room.

  • Increased the chance of receiving EMF Level 5 readings outside of hunts if the ghost has EMF 5 as one of its evidences.

Audio

  • Reduced the base volume of the house ambiance.

  • Reduced the base volume of the wind ambiance.

  • Increased the volume of Spirit Box responses.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2541891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link