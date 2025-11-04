Hello to all fans of building, modeling, and creating!



The long-awaited moment has finally arrived.



Outside the Blocks is now available!

And on top of that, you can grab it right now with a special launch discount:



Outside the Blocks Friends

To make the launch even more special, Outside the Blocks is part of three separate collaboration bundles with some amazing games from fellow creators:

Outside the Blocks + Dystopika

Outside the Blocks + Pile Up!

Outside the Blocks + Frozenheim

Each bundle is available with a 10% discount, so this is a great chance to expand your collection with games in a similar spirit, while supporting multiple indie developers!

Celebration

I’ve prepared a brand-new trailer that shows the game in all its glory:





I also want to take a moment to say a huge thank you to all of you. Every comment, wishlist, piece of feedback, as well as all the testing and conversations, has been an incredible support for me. Making a game solo can be a wild journey, but thanks to you, I never felt like I was walking it alone. You are truly AMAZING! ❤️



What’s next?

Is this the end of development? Absolutely not! I already have a few smaller additions planned that didn’t make it in before launch.

And as for bigger updates and new features? Well… I’m not ready to reveal that just yet. 😉

But one thing I know for sure: your opinions and ideas are key for me, so I’d love to hear what you’d like to see first!

Now head over to the store, have fun, and don’t forget to share your creations on our Discord server.

I can’t wait to see what you come up with!



Happy building,

Michał