Hi!

The tenth patch is coming around and here are the changes:



- Level 9, added missing collider near generator.

- Level 10, fixed collision in first set of stairs in the level.

- Level 10, fixed colliders around oil pump area to stop player from getting stuck.

- Level 10, fixed secret room buttons animation.

- Level 10, fixed secret room cinema lighting.

- Level 10, fixed hitch before the dialogue due to shoddy asset loading.

- Level 10, fixed boss fight’s end commentary triggering twice.

- Final level, fixed death cutscene breaking if trying to skip it.

- Final level, fixed final door not opening if skipping death cutscene.

- Final level, fixed final door not closing during escape cutscene.

- Final level, fixed Gunther appearing with the player on loading a checkpoint save.

- Final level, fixed boss health bar not appearing on loading a checkpoint save.

- Final level, fixed music overlap when loading from a checkpoint.

- Lowered movement smoothing or inertia for controllers.

- Fixed minigun’s animation staying on if dying while shooting or other few situations.

- Fixed announcer lines being displayed by mistake after exiting pause.

- Hotfix for enemy jumpers that get stuck in jumping animation.

- Attempted fix for spinning camera while using mouse and keyboard.

- Attempted fix for last achievement: The place I used to call "Fatherland".

- Attempted fix for some weapons becoming unavailable later in the game.





With this, I think I will take a bit more time now, to make a few constructive changes, quality of life, etc.



Sadly, a couple bad issues still remain, like the level 8 lever that won't work, or the disappearing cells in the first levels.

If you have these bugs, please keep posting information about how they happen, maybe we'll figure it out soon.



Cheers,

Rowye