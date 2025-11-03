The long-awaited combat overhaul is finally here!

This is the update you’ve been asking for — and the one we’ve been working hard to deliver.

The new Battle Reforged Update completely transforms the way fights feel in Immortal Hunters.

We’ve added a massive number of new combat mechanics, introducing a deep and responsive combo system that allows every strike, dodge, and skill to flow together like never before.

Each character now features unique combo attacks, meaning that mastering their individual fighting styles is key to victory. Experiment, discover your favorite moves, and create your own rhythm of battle!