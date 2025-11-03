 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20652127 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Theres been more info added to items in the new notifacation system,Settings have been changed to the weather system.Water collector has been fixed due to change of weather system.Watch now says the time

Changed files in this update

Depot 3379751
