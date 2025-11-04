Hey Chefs! 👨🍳👩🍳
We’re serving up a new update for Restaurant Owner: A Restaurant Simulator that takes your culinary experience to the next level!
🥘 Cook Meals Yourself
Step right into the kitchen! You can now personally prepare every dish using new equipment in the kitchen!
🔧 Expanded Kitchen and New Equipment
We’ve expanded your kitchen with new workstations and a range of new appliances, including:
Oven
Stovetop pan
Deep fryer
Drink dispenser
Each piece of equipment brings more depth and variety to your restaurant’s workflow.
⚙️ Improved Mechanics
We’ve also polished and improved several existing systems to make the restaurant management and cooking experience smoother than ever.
So grab your apron and fire up those stoves — it’s time to get cooking! 🔥
