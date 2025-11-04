 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20652086 Edited 4 November 2025 – 14:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Chefs! 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳


We’re serving up a new update for Restaurant Owner: A Restaurant Simulator that takes your culinary experience to the next level!

🥘 Cook Meals Yourself

Step right into the kitchen! You can now personally prepare every dish using new equipment in the kitchen!

🔧 Expanded Kitchen and New Equipment

We’ve expanded your kitchen with new workstations and a range of new appliances, including:

  • Oven

  • Stovetop pan

  • Deep fryer

  • Drink dispenser

Each piece of equipment brings more depth and variety to your restaurant’s workflow.

⚙️ Improved Mechanics

We’ve also polished and improved several existing systems to make the restaurant management and cooking experience smoother than ever.

So grab your apron and fire up those stoves — it’s time to get cooking! 🔥

