Hey Chefs! 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳



We’re serving up a new update for Restaurant Owner: A Restaurant Simulator that takes your culinary experience to the next level!

🥘 Cook Meals Yourself

Step right into the kitchen! You can now personally prepare every dish using new equipment in the kitchen!

🔧 Expanded Kitchen and New Equipment

We’ve expanded your kitchen with new workstations and a range of new appliances, including:

Oven

Stovetop pan

Deep fryer

Drink dispenser

Each piece of equipment brings more depth and variety to your restaurant’s workflow.

⚙️ Improved Mechanics

We’ve also polished and improved several existing systems to make the restaurant management and cooking experience smoother than ever.

So grab your apron and fire up those stoves — it’s time to get cooking! 🔥