I hope this is the last round of major game breaking bug fixes. I am still working on an issue with the door

animation causing the attack to break.

There was still an issue with entering the throne room after placing the orbs. This has been updated.

The teleportation book was bugged and is now fixed. Upon collecting it in the library you will be able to use the spell to travel around the island. Use A and D keys to scroll left and right to see the locations to travel.

Removed icon floating behind the lighthouse