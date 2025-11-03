I hope this is the last round of major game breaking bug fixes. I am still working on an issue with the door
animation causing the attack to break.
There was still an issue with entering the throne room after placing the orbs. This has been updated.
The teleportation book was bugged and is now fixed. Upon collecting it in the library you will be able to use the spell to travel around the island. Use A and D keys to scroll left and right to see the locations to travel.
Removed icon floating behind the lighthouse
After placing the fuse the ferry woman would not show up. You had to leave and come back to the lighthouse level. After placing the fuse she will now show up without having to leave the level.
Changed files in this update