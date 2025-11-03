🚀 Car Factory Empire is now in Early Access — and this is a real game

Hi there!

We’re not launching a prototype or recruiting testers. We’re releasing a complete, cohesive, and fully playable game — one you can dive into for hours right now. It’s stable, balanced, and built around our core idea: the synergy of three gameplay modes:

Factory Management: You don’t build from scratch — you evolve an existing plant. Upgrade your assembly shop to three independent lines, expand your warehouse, research vehicle technologies, and fine-tune your Design Bureau to fit your strategy.

Strategic Map: Deploy up to three managers (one per administrative level) to capture resource buildings and cities. Every tactical move feeds back into your production.

Racing: Hit the track in your own car — the one you designed. Fuel tank size, headlight presence, engine power — every detail matters. This isn’t luck; it’s a test of your engineering logic.

🔧 What’s new since the demo?

After Steam Next Fest, we received hundreds of thoughtful reviews — from newcomers, seasoned players, and even fans over 50. Thank you! We’ve:

Fixed critical bugs

Improved UI clarity

Added new race tracks

Unlocked building upgrades beyond Level 1

Integrated Steam Achievements

And yes — the demo won’t be abandoned. It will remain freely available forever, kept in sync with the full game — just with limited features. It’s our way of letting anyone try Car Factory Empire fairly before buying.

🤝 Early Access — but not “waiting mode”

This is not a draft. This is the full Car Factory Empire experience, ready to play today.

We’ll keep developing the game according to our roadmap, not vague promises — and we’ll do it in close dialogue with you.

Post in the Steam discussions, send bug reports, share your ideas. We read everything. And truly — your feedback shapes the game.

💡 Thank you for believing in our vision.

May your first car not be perfect…

…but may it be yours — from blueprint to finish line.

The Car Factory Empire Team