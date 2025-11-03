HOTFIX #1 PATCH NOTES

Fixed a one off bug that caused a weapon rank to go into an invalid state: there is now a failsafe to reset it back to bronze

Fixed Prismatic medal being in grayscale when viewing weapons in the lobby and on the game over UI

Darkened the background of the difficulty UI and doubled the opacity of deselected modifiers to make them easier to read

Decluttered that one arctic island with a lot of trees running through the middle of the arena

You now get teleported from out of bounds even when an island is over (you only take damage when this happens on an active island) to prevent getting softlocked on distant areas of the map

Greatly expanded out of bounds trigger zones on all islands so the out of bounds warning should pretty much never pop up accidentally when near a wall anymore and also it should feel a lot less restrictive to move a bit away from the main arena areas now. In general out of bounds warnings should feel much more invisible now and only show up when you are REALLY pushing it

Changed the Nightmare red difficulty modifier to be +4 difficulty level so this gives you an additional difficulty point to spend on either a green modifier or disabling another one of the 1 point red modifiers. This should give enough flexibility to still get Prismatic while running the least annoying modifiers to you personally (everyone seems to have different opinions on which they prefer / hate so this new modular system seems to be working well to allow people to have more agency)

HOTFIX #2 PATCH NOTES

I’ve gotten a great response to this update but also have been reading some very valid feedback mainly around Prismatic modifiers. Ideally the Prismatic grind is fun and some of the modifiers especially at their extremes definitely could feel more unfair than fun. I’ve tried to address all of the worst feeling scenarios in this hotfix without diminishing the satisfaction of overcoming the new mastery curve that Prismatic adds to the game

Immortal Snail can no longer randomly jump at you: this was enjoyable for me during the beta as it created some really unpredictable moments but ultimately losing your entire run due to this feels bad (do note that it can still jump if the “Jumpy Enemies” modifier is active on an island but at least that only lasts for one island rather than the entire run). Also slightly reduced its movement speed to just help smooth out the worst case scenarios of this modifier

Removed the “no more one shot protection” aspect of the No Safety Net modifier: it was just too punishing to get completely one shot by the Immortal Snail at full health. This functionality may come back as a completely optional “orange” modifier in a future update for those looking to add challenge (it won’t influence the difficulty rank)

Countdown difficulty level reduced from +2 to +1 so it is much easier to turn off and not feel like you are forced to run it. Many people rightfully felt like they needed to have it on which took away from the fun of the game for them so reducing the points here makes it much less significant / no longer feel mandatory to earn Prismatic. The Ultra Chaos modifier has been increased from +3 to +4 to compensate (this doesn't change difficulty it just makes sure one less difficulty level will meet the Prismatic threshold)

Initial Countdown timer increased from 45 seconds up to 60 seconds to help smooth out cases where it felt like bad luck would make runs impossible

The Lucky green modifier (+250% chance to find higher rarity loot in chests) cost has been reduced from -3 to -2. This means with the change above you can run it while also turning off Countdown, mimicking the previous True Ultra Chaos experience that players liked in previous updates

Reduced the unlock requirements for ALL green and red modifiers by one medal. This means a modifier that previously required Ruby to unlock will now require Emerald

Fixed the Countdown modifier ticking down time on Crab Island

Fixed some weapons not respecting the new limited loot system and offering mods like Double Shot or Homing Shot even when at 100%

Fixed broken textures on the Immortal Snail and made its shell brown for better contrast / visuals

Made a fix to prevent certain previously unlocked challenges from re-locking when more weapons / achievements are added to the game in the future. These challenges are: Silver, Gold, Sapphire, Emerald, Ruby, Diamond, Prismatic, Gunslinger and Crab Legend. Unfortunately this fix isn’t retroactive so if you have launched the game and lost your previously unlocked Crab Legend skin, this will be the last time you have to unlock it and from then on it will be permanently unlocked even if more challenges / achievements get added and you technically no longer satisfy the unlock requirement