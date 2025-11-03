Difficulty achievements are now stacked, meaning that if you complete the game on classic difficulty, you'll also get the achievement for friendly difficulty. And if you beat it on hard, you'll get both classic and friendly difficulty achievements.
Patch 1.1.1 - stacking difficulty achievements
Update notes via Steam Community
