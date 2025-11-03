 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20652007 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Difficulty achievements are now stacked, meaning that if you complete the game on classic difficulty, you'll also get the achievement for friendly difficulty. And if you beat it on hard, you'll get both classic and friendly difficulty achievements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3057821
