3 November 2025 Build 20651858 Edited 3 November 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Good Monday to all! While this is a small update, it introduces a significant feature designed to improve child management and tactical awareness in the field.

New Feature: The Targeting Line

We've implemented a new Targeting Line system to provide crucial visual feedback on the current status and actions of your commanded children:

  • Tactical Visibility: This colored line indicates a child's current target, point of movement, or action focus.

  • Color-Coded Commands: The line's color changes dynamically based on the action being performed:

    • 🔴 Red: The child is actively targeting an enemy.

    • 🔵 Blue: The child is aiding or supporting Rosamunde or another child.

    • 🟢 Green: The child is actively moving to a designated location.

Dialogue System Updates

We continue to expand the new dialogue feature introduced in the last patch:

  • Expanded Context Chat: New Chat Dialogues have been added, appearing in various circumstances both during combat and at specific locations or story events.

  • Narrative Depth: These dialogues will provide deeper information on the world and reveal more about the children's personalities and feelings.

  • Bug Fixes: We have addressed and fixed several bugs related to the dialogue system, specifically preventing the occasional appearance of blank or black chat bubbles.

Changed files in this update

