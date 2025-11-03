Good Monday to all! While this is a small update, it introduces a significant feature designed to improve child management and tactical awareness in the field.
New Feature: The Targeting Line
We've implemented a new Targeting Line system to provide crucial visual feedback on the current status and actions of your commanded children:
Tactical Visibility: This colored line indicates a child's current target, point of movement, or action focus.
Color-Coded Commands: The line's color changes dynamically based on the action being performed:
🔴 Red: The child is actively targeting an enemy.
🔵 Blue: The child is aiding or supporting Rosamunde or another child.
🟢 Green: The child is actively moving to a designated location.
Dialogue System Updates
We continue to expand the new dialogue feature introduced in the last patch:
Expanded Context Chat: New Chat Dialogues have been added, appearing in various circumstances both during combat and at specific locations or story events.
Narrative Depth: These dialogues will provide deeper information on the world and reveal more about the children's personalities and feelings.
Bug Fixes: We have addressed and fixed several bugs related to the dialogue system, specifically preventing the occasional appearance of blank or black chat bubbles.
