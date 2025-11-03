Good Monday to all! While this is a small update, it introduces a significant feature designed to improve child management and tactical awareness in the field.

New Feature: The Targeting Line

We've implemented a new Targeting Line system to provide crucial visual feedback on the current status and actions of your commanded children:

Tactical Visibility: This colored line indicates a child's current target, point of movement, or action focus.

Color-Coded Commands: The line's color changes dynamically based on the action being performed: 🔴 Red: The child is actively targeting an enemy . 🔵 Blue: The child is aiding or supporting Rosamunde or another child. 🟢 Green: The child is actively moving to a designated location .



Dialogue System Updates

We continue to expand the new dialogue feature introduced in the last patch: