The time has come for SWAT Commander to be updated to version 0.7.8.0 with the brand new Customization Update!
To celebrate, SWAT Commander is available at a 20% discount! This is a great opportunity to support our ongoing Early Access development if you haven't yet, and it'll be worth it, as more updates are on their way!
Remember that the new feature we're describing below is available in both singleplayer and cooperative modes!
What is the Customization Update exactly? Think back to all the components that make up a mission in SWAT Commander — the goals, the suspects you confront, what equipment they use, the civilians you encounter, how they all behave, the doors, the various environmental components of the deployment location, all the small and big things that determine how you proceed with your intervention.
Fig. 1 — The Custom Game button appearing on your Mission Selection screen, available in both singleplayer and co-op!
Now, consider what it would be like not to just go along with the the mission by default, how it's always been and how we've come to know it — save for difficulty settings and various Game Modes — what it would be like if you could change and adjust all of these various settings to your liking!
Fig. 2 — Preview of the Custom Game menu screen, where you can change settings for your selected mission more thoroughly.
Customization is a great way to grant you, our game's players, more ways to enjoy SWAT Commander's missions, by way of giving you the freedom to play them how you want! Silence of the Hansons full of RPG-wielding terrorists? Breaking Point where there's an absolutely ridiculous invasion of suspects? Both and many, many more are possible scenarios for your next playthrough challenge! And you can accomplish this in both singleplayer and cooperative gameplay!
Patch notes for this update, featuring the Mission Customization feature along with some fixes, provided below:
SWAT Commander EA v.0.7.8.0 Patch Notes:
GAMEPLAY
Added Custom Game Settings mode, allowing players to tailor gameplay settings to their preferences.
EQUIPMENT
Added additional inertial weapon movement animations.
UI
Added a head camera shake effect for increased immersion.
Fixed an issue where the audio disable option in the pause menu was not functioning correctly.
Custom Game Settings Overview
Create your own gameplay experience with control over mission composition, environment, and AI behavior:
Character Configuration
Set the total number of NPCs
Distribute the number of suspects and civilians within that total
Choose characters from individual missions or include characters from all missions at once
Define the exact number of each archetype to be spawned
Environment Settings
Set the time of day (Day/Night)
Adjust the percentage of doors that start locked
Toggle barricades
Toggle randomization of light sources and broken windows
Toggle SWAT vehicle spawn at mission start
Behavior Settings
Toggle suspects firing through doors
Toggle grenade use by suspects
Toggle fuse box interaction for suspects
Toggle fuse box interaction for civilians
Toggle civilians fleeing the area
Toggle suspects attempting to flee
Toggle unexpected suspect surrender behavior
Toggle NPC reaction to car alarms
Adjust morale for suspects and civilians
Adjust health for suspects and civilians
You can also check customization out in action in our new trailer here! 👇
Stand by for further updates!
Over and out,
SWAT Commander Team
