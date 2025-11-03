🚨 Officers,

The time has come for SWAT Commander to be updated to version 0.7.8.0 with the brand new Customization Update!

To celebrate, SWAT Commander is available at a 20% discount! This is a great opportunity to support our ongoing Early Access development if you haven't yet, and it'll be worth it, as more updates are on their way!

Remember that the new feature we're describing below is available in both singleplayer and cooperative modes!

What is the Customization Update exactly? Think back to all the components that make up a mission in SWAT Commander — the goals, the suspects you confront, what equipment they use, the civilians you encounter, how they all behave, the doors, the various environmental components of the deployment location, all the small and big things that determine how you proceed with your intervention.

Fig. 1 — The Custom Game button appearing on your Mission Selection screen, available in both singleplayer and co-op!

Now, consider what it would be like not to just go along with the the mission by default, how it's always been and how we've come to know it — save for difficulty settings and various Game Modes — what it would be like if you could change and adjust all of these various settings to your liking!

Fig. 2 — Preview of the Custom Game menu screen, where you can change settings for your selected mission more thoroughly.

Customization is a great way to grant you, our game's players, more ways to enjoy SWAT Commander's missions, by way of giving you the freedom to play them how you want! Silence of the Hansons full of RPG-wielding terrorists? Breaking Point where there's an absolutely ridiculous invasion of suspects? Both and many, many more are possible scenarios for your next playthrough challenge! And you can accomplish this in both singleplayer and cooperative gameplay!

Patch notes for this update, featuring the Mission Customization feature along with some fixes, provided below:

SWAT Commander EA v.0.7.8.0 Patch Notes:

GAMEPLAY

Added Custom Game Settings mode, allowing players to tailor gameplay settings to their preferences.

EQUIPMENT

Added additional inertial weapon movement animations.

UI

Added a head camera shake effect for increased immersion.

Fixed an issue where the audio disable option in the pause menu was not functioning correctly.

Custom Game Settings Overview

Create your own gameplay experience with control over mission composition, environment, and AI behavior:

Character Configuration

Set the total number of NPCs

Distribute the number of suspects and civilians within that total

Choose characters from individual missions or include characters from all missions at once

Define the exact number of each archetype to be spawned

Environment Settings

Set the time of day (Day/Night)

Adjust the percentage of doors that start locked

Toggle barricades

Toggle randomization of light sources and broken windows

Toggle SWAT vehicle spawn at mission start

Behavior Settings

Toggle suspects firing through doors

Toggle grenade use by suspects

Toggle fuse box interaction for suspects

Toggle fuse box interaction for civilians

Toggle civilians fleeing the area

Toggle suspects attempting to flee

Toggle unexpected suspect surrender behavior

Toggle NPC reaction to car alarms

Adjust morale for suspects and civilians

Adjust health for suspects and civilians

You can also check customization out in action in our new trailer here! 👇

Stand by for further updates!

Over and out,

SWAT Commander Team