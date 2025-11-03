Halloween has not only brought pumpkins and candy to the haunted domains, but also unearthed some bugs, which we have started squashing! 🎃

We've seen almost 5.000 players join the torment of trick-or-treaters last week, our evil beating stone Heart thanks you! 🫀

For those of you that have completed a 28-night default run already, we urge you to also try the Nightmare mode! It's not just a harder difficulty, as you can read here:

Changes

Updated collision for Halloween themed environments.

When a human enters the panicked/escaping state, their whole stack of the skip turn Hex is removed.

Changed False Solitude card SFX and Human reaction animation to reflect the Damage done.

Fixed Bugs

Fixed Under Fate’s Spell not counting stacks of the same curse.

Fixed alignment of some card text when auto scroll is disabled.

Thanks to all the players that are following us along from the start. And welcome to all potential new players reading this!

If you like Deck of Haunts, and the direction in which we are going with it, feel free to leave a review, as it helps us a lot more than you think! 👻

And, if you would like to help shape the game and the future scenario builder, go join our Discord and become a play tester, you'll get access to our development build & tools! http://discord.gg/s4Qu6pg7D7

PS: Have you pet Azrael yet?