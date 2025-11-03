Set Ai healthbars on default only visible for quest givers and vendors.
Added a female player character
Added a DJ to the club
Added a sprayer NPC to the lobby
Added a video player to the player home computer, updated the music player app.
Added another part to the town, including a police station - work in progress
The player stats page now shows maximum values where applicable
The quest panel now shows all quest item objectives
Updated the default keybinding for crouch to Left Mouse + CTRL
Updated the placement of styles, now takes into account the player camera perspective, instead of only the player character positioning
Fame, once achieved is now displayed on the player stats page
Fixed: Stamina not updating
Fixed: BeeLow's second quest
Fixed crouched movement, working again
Several minor updates.
Graffiti Battle Update 1.8.1
