Major 3 November 2025 Build 20651788 Edited 3 November 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Set Ai healthbars on default only visible for quest givers and vendors.

  • Added a female player character

  • Added a DJ to the club

  • Added a sprayer NPC to the lobby

  • Added a video player to the player home computer, updated the music player app.

  • Added another part to the town, including a police station - work in progress

  • The player stats page now shows maximum values where applicable

  • The quest panel now shows all quest item objectives

  • Updated the default keybinding for crouch to Left Mouse + CTRL

  • Updated the placement of styles, now takes into account the player camera perspective, instead of only the player character positioning

  • Fame, once achieved is now displayed on the player stats page

  • Fixed: Stamina not updating

  • Fixed: BeeLow's second quest

  • Fixed crouched movement, working again

  • Several minor updates.

