Set Ai healthbars on default only visible for quest givers and vendors.

Added a female player character

Added a DJ to the club

Added a sprayer NPC to the lobby

Added a video player to the player home computer, updated the music player app.

Added another part to the town, including a police station - work in progress

The player stats page now shows maximum values where applicable

The quest panel now shows all quest item objectives

Updated the default keybinding for crouch to Left Mouse + CTRL

Updated the placement of styles, now takes into account the player camera perspective, instead of only the player character positioning

Fame, once achieved is now displayed on the player stats page

Fixed: Stamina not updating

Fixed: BeeLow's second quest

Fixed crouched movement, working again