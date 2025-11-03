Change List:

UI

The rate text on the pricing menu now reflects changes from storylines instead of just the base price deviation

Tweaked anchoring of the family menu to better fit ultra-wide screens

Tweaked position of character summary menu to better fit ultra-wide screens

Tweaked anchoring on Rival interaction menu to better fit ultra-wide screens

Adjusted scaling on the Efficiency Breakdown menu to better fit ultra-wide screens

Fixed the mission progress bar in family menu overlapping when in grid display mode

Fixed incorrect progress values on the "Tool Keeping" skill

Fixed incorrect progress values on the "Repairing" skill

Fixed incorrect progress values on the "King" skill

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that caused the drought penalty to be an additive +0.9-0.4 instead of a multiplicative x0.9-0.4

Fixed an issue that caused the "Experienced" skill to have an incorrect efficiency modifier

Fixed an issue that caused arrests post-raid/heist to function incorrectly

Fixed an issue that caused the "Doubling Season" skill's unlock check to ignore job specific efficiency modifiers ("One With The Forest", "Crop Rotation", etc.).