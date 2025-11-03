Change List:
UI
Fixed incorrect progress values on the "King" skill
Fixed incorrect progress values on the "Repairing" skill
Fixed incorrect progress values on the "Tool Keeping" skill
Fixed the mission progress bar in family menu overlapping when in grid display mode
Adjusted scaling on the Efficiency Breakdown menu to better fit ultra-wide screens
Tweaked anchoring on Rival interaction menu to better fit ultra-wide screens
Tweaked position of character summary menu to better fit ultra-wide screens
Tweaked anchoring of the family menu to better fit ultra-wide screens
The rate text on the pricing menu now reflects changes from storylines instead of just the base price deviation
Gameplay
Fixed an issue that caused the drought penalty to be an additive +0.9-0.4 instead of a multiplicative x0.9-0.4
Fixed an issue that caused the "Experienced" skill to have an incorrect efficiency modifier
Fixed an issue that caused arrests post-raid/heist to function incorrectly
Fixed an issue that caused the "Doubling Season" skill's unlock check to ignore job specific efficiency modifiers ("One With The Forest", "Crop Rotation", etc.).
Adjusted the stats for the Guard job line to better differentiate it from the Soldier job line
Misc
Updated the Unity version to resolve issue CVE-2025-59489
Fixed a broken link on the "Manor - Resources" page of the guide
Fixed a broken link on the "Risk" page of the guide
Fixed a broken link on the "Having a Manor" page of the guide
