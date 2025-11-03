 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20651738
Update notes via Steam Community

Change List:

UI

  • Fixed incorrect progress values on the "King" skill

  • Fixed incorrect progress values on the "Repairing" skill

  • Fixed incorrect progress values on the "Tool Keeping" skill

  • Fixed the mission progress bar in family menu overlapping when in grid display mode

  • Adjusted scaling on the Efficiency Breakdown menu to better fit ultra-wide screens

  • Tweaked anchoring on Rival interaction menu to better fit ultra-wide screens

  • Tweaked position of character summary menu to better fit ultra-wide screens

  • Tweaked anchoring of the family menu to better fit ultra-wide screens

  • The rate text on the pricing menu now reflects changes from storylines instead of just the base price deviation

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue that caused the drought penalty to be an additive +0.9-0.4 instead of a multiplicative x0.9-0.4

  • Fixed an issue that caused the "Experienced" skill to have an incorrect efficiency modifier

  • Fixed an issue that caused arrests post-raid/heist to function incorrectly

  • Fixed an issue that caused the "Doubling Season" skill's unlock check to ignore job specific efficiency modifiers ("One With The Forest", "Crop Rotation", etc.).

  • Adjusted the stats for the Guard job line to better differentiate it from the Soldier job line

Misc

  • Updated the Unity version to resolve issue CVE-2025-59489

  • Fixed a broken link on the "Manor - Resources" page of the guide

  • Fixed a broken link on the "Risk" page of the guide

  • Fixed a broken link on the "Having a Manor" page of the guide

