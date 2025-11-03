Buildings
- New visuals
- New building: Water Tower
- Upgrades now available for Barracks and Barrel Stacks
- All upgrades reworked
- Improved preview material
Enemies
- New visuals
- New behaviors (mostly fire-related)
- Possibility to aggro enemies
Painting
- Freeform level painting with brush
- Improve visual
Fire
- Improve Fire feedback
- Improve firefighting feelings
Other noticeable additions:
- Paint Spells
- Simplified Chinese Localization
- UI pass to make it more readable (still placeholder)
- Basic form to gather feedback
- Basic Audio SFX and Musics
Version 0.3.0 - November Playtest
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update