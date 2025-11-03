 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20651614 Edited 3 November 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Buildings
- New visuals
- New building: Water Tower
- Upgrades now available for Barracks and Barrel Stacks
- All upgrades reworked
- Improved preview material
Enemies
- New visuals
- New behaviors (mostly fire-related)
- Possibility to aggro enemies
Painting
- Freeform level painting with brush
- Improve visual
Fire
- Improve Fire feedback
- Improve firefighting feelings
Other noticeable additions:
- Paint Spells
- Simplified Chinese Localization
- UI pass to make it more readable (still placeholder)
- Basic form to gather feedback
- Basic Audio SFX and Musics

Changed files in this update

Depot 3886891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link