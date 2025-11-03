Buildings

- New visuals

- New building: Water Tower

- Upgrades now available for Barracks and Barrel Stacks

- All upgrades reworked

- Improved preview material

Enemies

- New visuals

- New behaviors (mostly fire-related)

- Possibility to aggro enemies

Painting

- Freeform level painting with brush

- Improve visual

Fire

- Improve Fire feedback

- Improve firefighting feelings

Other noticeable additions:

- Paint Spells

- Simplified Chinese Localization

- UI pass to make it more readable (still placeholder)

- Basic form to gather feedback

- Basic Audio SFX and Musics