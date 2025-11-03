New Content:
- Added interactive furniture containing loot inside.
- Added a new room in the dungeons.
Improvements:
- The dungeon seed is now visible in the pause menu.
Fixes:
- Optimized AI.
Thank you for your support!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
New Content:
- Added interactive furniture containing loot inside.
- Added a new room in the dungeons.
Improvements:
- The dungeon seed is now visible in the pause menu.
Fixes:
- Optimized AI.
Thank you for your support!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update