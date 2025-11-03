 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20651593 Edited 3 November 2025 – 16:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content:

- Added interactive furniture containing loot inside.

- Added a new room in the dungeons.

Improvements:

- The dungeon seed is now visible in the pause menu.

Fixes:

- Optimized AI.

Thank you for your support!

