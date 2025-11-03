Breachway 1.10.7.0.0 Changelog:

Fixed a bug where user settings (language, volume, etc) would revert when launching to the game



Added an option in the settings menu to disable software cursor



Added the Mk II drafting library for the Barrier Shield equipment



Added a new subsystem: Pre-loaded Drum (Point defense) - Start combat with 1 Missile defense (automatically shoot down the first enemy missile)



Added a new subsystem: Shatterlink (Flak) - On applying Brittle, your precision attacks deal +1 damage for the current turn



Added a new subsystem: Target Mapper (Laser) - Gain 1 stack of Predictive Aim after every 3 Laser attacks played



Modified Layered Defense and Layered Defense+ to give a base shield value (2) besides the bonus shield value



Predictive Aim - now deals double damage at both upgraded and base card levels, increased its cost for the base version to 3 Mass, and its cooldown to 6 turns



Predictive Aim - no longer expires at the end of your turn, and can be stacked by playing multiple instances of the card, resulting in more attacks being affected by the buff



- no longer expires at the end of your turn, and can be stacked by playing multiple instances of the card, resulting in more attacks being affected by the buff Fixed a bug with the underprepared disadvantage (start with -3 reactor power and regain 1 each turn)



Fixed a bug where repairing your hull with the mechanic station action did not correctly update the full repair cost in the station



Fixed High explosives buff card expiring on the first enemy turn



Fixed Issue where Layered Defense+ would display a higher shield value than what you would get



Hey everyone, time for another patch!Besides the new content, the major standout thing we fixed in this patch is the game settings being saved when you exit the game, for some reason, somewhere down the line this got disabled and we never noticed.We also added an option to disable the software cursor, as there have been reports of it lagging for some people (We're now turning our attention toward finishing the content for the new sector structure (we’re moving to 3 smaller sectors instead of 2) and dialing in the difficulty progression so runs feel smoother and players have more occasions to build up their ship.most of the team (2 out of 3 of us) will be away next week, so there will be a short break in our recent weekly update cadence.Thank you for playing, testing, reporting bugs, and sharing feedback, Breachway is becoming better every week thanks to you.– The Breachway Team