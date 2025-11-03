 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20651508 Edited 3 November 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 109.3

Improvements:

  • Vendors are now a little more decorated to help guide new players.

  • When you hover your mouse over a button, you can now see the key assigned to it.

  • Six new keys are now used for tool shortcuts and the two skills.

  • Players can now chain together squares of land plowed with a spade.

Fixes:

  • Improved display of guild icons in the event menu.

  • The button to quit the game has been moved to the settings menu to clean up the main screen and avoid confusion.

  • Fixed the settings menu, which could display incorrectly on certain screen resolutions.

  • Correction of the quest menu display to adapt to different screen resolutions

  • New system to unlock action keys when they remain disabled

  • Correction of a bug that could prevent vehicles from appearing

  • Improvement of the vehicle system that plants seeds (corrects several problems)

  • Added a delay at the start of the game before the mayor appears to give players time to change keys if necessary

  • Fixed several sentences in French

  • Fixed the AI of enemy support animals so that they no longer give a bonus to KO animals

