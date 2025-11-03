Players can now chain together squares of land plowed with a spade.

Six new keys are now used for tool shortcuts and the two skills.

When you hover your mouse over a button, you can now see the key assigned to it.

Vendors are now a little more decorated to help guide new players.

Improved display of guild icons in the event menu.

The button to quit the game has been moved to the settings menu to clean up the main screen and avoid confusion.

Fixed the settings menu, which could display incorrectly on certain screen resolutions.

Correction of the quest menu display to adapt to different screen resolutions

New system to unlock action keys when they remain disabled

Correction of a bug that could prevent vehicles from appearing

Improvement of the vehicle system that plants seeds (corrects several problems)

Added a delay at the start of the game before the mayor appears to give players time to change keys if necessary

Fixed several sentences in French