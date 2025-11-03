 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20651361 Edited 3 November 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed flying characters being unable to take off.

If you experience any other issues, please fill out our bug report form.

Draconia Discord

https://discord.gg/draconiagame

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Draconia Windows Depot 1295901
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Draconia Linux Depot 1295902
  • Loading history…
