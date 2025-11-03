Added x8 game speed feature.
Display variant information immediately after being summoned or crafted.
Implemented Auto Save during battles.
Added visual effects when a variant receives a buff from an item.
Players can now view detailed information of variants and enemies directly in battle.
Improved notifications when attempting to use a skill that hasn’t been unlocked yet.
Update 1.0.2 – Bug Fixes & Improvements
