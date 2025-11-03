 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20651297 Edited 3 November 2025 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added x8 game speed feature.

  • Display variant information immediately after being summoned or crafted.

  • Implemented Auto Save during battles.

  • Added visual effects when a variant receives a buff from an item.

  • Players can now view detailed information of variants and enemies directly in battle.

  • Improved notifications when attempting to use a skill that hasn’t been unlocked yet.

