KKCKC 0.6.2 Version has been updated.
⌨️ mark indicates updates applied based on community feedback. Thank you always for your valuable opinions!
New Keycaps
- Added 5 new ability keycaps.
Balance
- Added an input delay feature.
- Improved the “Focus*” active keycap.
Visual
- Added a new “Simple” option to the “Screen Shake” setting. ⌨️
Bug Fix
- Fixed a bug related to the “TAB Blink” keycap.
- Fixed a bug related to the “Dice of Fate” keycap.
- Fixed a bug related to the “Blank*” active keycap.
- Fixed an issue that occurred when unlocking keycaps in certain situations.
Changed files in this update