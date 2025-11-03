 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20651295 Edited 3 November 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

KKCKC 0.6.2 Version has been updated.


⌨️ mark indicates updates applied based on community feedback. Thank you always for your valuable opinions!

New Keycaps

  • Added 5 new ability keycaps.


Balance

  • Added an input delay feature.
  • Improved the “Focus*” active keycap.


Visual

  • Added a new “Simple” option to the “Screen Shake” setting. ⌨️


Bug Fix

  • Fixed a bug related to the “TAB Blink” keycap.
  • Fixed a bug related to the “Dice of Fate” keycap.
  • Fixed a bug related to the “Blank*” active keycap.
  • Fixed an issue that occurred when unlocking keycaps in certain situations.

