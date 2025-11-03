Guys, that’s basically it — everything’s ready. I just finished the build that’s fully suitable for Early Access. It’s hard to believe this is really happening, but yes — our first game is ready to launch in Early Access! Right now, it has two modes: Story and Co-op. The Story mode includes three maps, and in Co-op you can play with friends or random players. I want to emphasize once again that this is our first game, so any bugs or issues will be fixed promptly. I plan to add new content regularly until the game leaves Early Access. Well then, very soon — LET’S GO!
NEH 0.1.25
