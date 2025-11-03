 Skip to content
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We're back with another small update to give you something to chew on while while we're cooking up the engraving overhaul.

Key here is more of a technical change to the way save systems work. We've switched to a system powered by Steam Stats before launch, but we later realized some issues regarding having to be always online to play the game. So, Marcel got to work & rewrote the entire system again to run locally. Say thank you to Marcel.

Also, on a more gameplay-focused note, now all weapons are impacted by all stats. That means no longer needing to slot all your Penetration into Magic Shot, because the other weapons also benefit from it as well. (Although, with the big change to the engraving system coming up, those strategies might change fundamentally soon ;) )

Take care & have a good one!
Jonas Wiesli
Team Quintuple-A

Patch Notes

Changes

  • Decoupled save system from Steam

  • Added ability to add multiple save files on a single account

  • All engraving attributes now affect all weapons in the game

    • Flame Orb: Penetration spawns small additional flames on hit

    • Flame Orb: Fire Rate now affects rotation speed

    • Boomerang: Projectiles now need Penetration to pierce enemies

    • Boomerang: Attack Count now affects amount of projectiles

  • Added Credits in-game

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed players getting stuck in the tree inside of the boss arena

  • Fixed screen flicker when enemies spawn while delirious

  • Fixed starting tiles counting towards achievement progress

  • Fixed some buttons not having audio

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3363582
Linux Depot 3363583
