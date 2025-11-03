Hey everyone! We're back with another small update to give you something to chew on while while we're cooking up the engraving overhaul.
Key here is more of a technical change to the way save systems work. We've switched to a system powered by Steam Stats before launch, but we later realized some issues regarding having to be always online to play the game. So, Marcel got to work & rewrote the entire system again to run locally. Say thank you to Marcel.
Also, on a more gameplay-focused note, now all weapons are impacted by all stats. That means no longer needing to slot all your Penetration into Magic Shot, because the other weapons also benefit from it as well. (Although, with the big change to the engraving system coming up, those strategies might change fundamentally soon ;) )
Take care & have a good one!
Jonas Wiesli
Team Quintuple-A
Patch Notes
Changes
Decoupled save system from Steam
Added ability to add multiple save files on a single account
All engraving attributes now affect all weapons in the game
Flame Orb: Penetration spawns small additional flames on hit
Flame Orb: Fire Rate now affects rotation speed
Boomerang: Projectiles now need Penetration to pierce enemies
Boomerang: Attack Count now affects amount of projectiles
Added Credits in-game
Bug Fixes
Fixed players getting stuck in the tree inside of the boss arena
Fixed screen flicker when enemies spawn while delirious
Fixed starting tiles counting towards achievement progress
Fixed some buttons not having audio
