Hey everyone! We're back with another small update to give you something to chew on while while we're cooking up the engraving overhaul.

Key here is more of a technical change to the way save systems work. We've switched to a system powered by Steam Stats before launch, but we later realized some issues regarding having to be always online to play the game. So, Marcel got to work & rewrote the entire system again to run locally. Say thank you to Marcel.

Also, on a more gameplay-focused note, now all weapons are impacted by all stats. That means no longer needing to slot all your Penetration into Magic Shot, because the other weapons also benefit from it as well. (Although, with the big change to the engraving system coming up, those strategies might change fundamentally soon ;) )

Take care & have a good one!

Jonas Wiesli

Team Quintuple-A

Patch Notes

Changes

Decoupled save system from Steam

Added ability to add multiple save files on a single account

All engraving attributes now affect all weapons in the game Flame Orb: Penetration spawns small additional flames on hit Flame Orb: Fire Rate now affects rotation speed Boomerang: Projectiles now need Penetration to pierce enemies Boomerang: Attack Count now affects amount of projectiles

Added Credits in-game

Bug Fixes