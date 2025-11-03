 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20651089 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Added 2 new Background Images, Haze and Haze2, find them in the video settings!

  • Added ability to resize apps! Test it out by hovering a corner or pressing the new button next to the 'X' Button!

  • Added new Pop-up type "Runner"

Updated:

  • Updated the visual style of the applications to make them feel less flat.

  • Updated the Credits Page, check it out!

  • Adjusted Fill the Cup Pop-up to now automatically pour and drink

  • Fixed some bugs with the Settings not properly loading on start

  • Fixed Music Engine Starting volume and audio loop, still encountering some issues that I plan on addressing in a future update!

  • Did a ton of background work to prep for some pretty cool features in future updates, keep on the lookout!|

  • Removed the Round Bezel that has been in the game since the beginning.

