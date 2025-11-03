Added:
Added 2 new Background Images, Haze and Haze2, find them in the video settings!
Added ability to resize apps! Test it out by hovering a corner or pressing the new button next to the 'X' Button!
Added new Pop-up type "Runner"
Updated:
Updated the visual style of the applications to make them feel less flat.
Updated the Credits Page, check it out!
Adjusted Fill the Cup Pop-up to now automatically pour and drink
Fixed some bugs with the Settings not properly loading on start
Fixed Music Engine Starting volume and audio loop, still encountering some issues that I plan on addressing in a future update!
Did a ton of background work to prep for some pretty cool features in future updates, keep on the lookout!|
Removed the Round Bezel that has been in the game since the beginning.
Changed files in this update