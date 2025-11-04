Hello Neighbours!
Since we're updating our demo there are a few changes coming to Twinkleby as well!
Additions and Changes:
Added a new wallpaper unlocked by owning the Twinkleby Demo.
Added an arrow showing the sitting direction for stools and benches.
Added a button to the Twinkleby Discord server in the title screen.
Neighbours will now have a slightly higher chance to arrive if you haven't met them.
Neighbours now react to repeated poking.
Fixes:
Fixed a bug where Rare Neighbours could arrive without their arrival condition.
Fixed an issue where the Collections menu is not refreshed immediately.
Fixed a bug where set rewards show up in the wrong shop category.
Fixed a bug where snow would move slightly when time was frozen.
Fixed a graphical bug with backdrops.
Removed a piece of floating snow in a certain level.
Fixed issues with the Japanese localization.
That's all right now,
Happy Hallowtide!
/Olle and the Twinkleby team
