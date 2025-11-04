 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20651034 Edited 4 November 2025 – 13:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Neighbours!

Since we're updating our demo there are a few changes coming to Twinkleby as well!



Additions and Changes:

  • Added a new wallpaper unlocked by owning the Twinkleby Demo.

  • Added an arrow showing the sitting direction for stools and benches.

  • Added a button to the Twinkleby Discord server in the title screen.

  • Neighbours will now have a slightly higher chance to arrive if you haven't met them.

  • Neighbours now react to repeated poking.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Rare Neighbours could arrive without their arrival condition.

  • Fixed an issue where the Collections menu is not refreshed immediately.

  • Fixed a bug where set rewards show up in the wrong shop category.

  • Fixed a bug where snow would move slightly when time was frozen.

  • Fixed a graphical bug with backdrops.

  • Removed a piece of floating snow in a certain level.

  • Fixed issues with the Japanese localization.

That's all right now,

Happy Hallowtide!

/Olle and the Twinkleby team

