Hello Neighbours!

Since we're updating our demo there are a few changes coming to Twinkleby as well!





Additions and Changes:

Added a new wallpaper unlocked by owning the Twinkleby Demo .

Added an arrow showing the sitting direction for stools and benches.

Added a button to the Twinkleby Discord server in the title screen.

Neighbours will now have a slightly higher chance to arrive if you haven't met them.

Neighbours now react to repeated poking.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where Rare Neighbours could arrive without their arrival condition.

Fixed an issue where the Collections menu is not refreshed immediately.

Fixed a bug where set rewards show up in the wrong shop category.

Fixed a bug where snow would move slightly when time was frozen.

Fixed a graphical bug with backdrops.

Removed a piece of floating snow in a certain level.

Fixed issues with the Japanese localization.

That's all right now,

Happy Hallowtide!

/Olle and the Twinkleby team