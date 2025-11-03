 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20650930
Fixes:
- reduced the interaction area of the trash bins which made picking up nearby leaves difficult
- changed it so the objective of hitting the basket with 3 different things starts as early as it makes sense to count all the hits
- refreshing global stats when getting to the game ending so it doesn't display an outdated value of the Subject number on the player's photograph panel
- fixed leaves inside the greenhouse clipping through the floor
- thickened garage wall from the Swings side so the leaves cannot pass through it
- added slopes to places where balls could get stuck, e.g. on the hedge between Court and Swings area
- adjusted the animation of leaf bag dumping into the trash

Happy gaming,
Eternity Team

