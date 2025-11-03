 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20650907 Edited 3 November 2025 – 15:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
## General
* Changed Ranger icon to be more distinct from Sharpshooter.
* Improved Horde Mandate AI usage.
* Improved Caelum Cete idle visual effect.

## Bug Fixes
* Fixed Perfect Forever not working on own Caitiffs that have Infinite active.
* Fixed In Death, Life giving production based on the headquarters unit instead of the dying unit.
* Fixed duplicate type cost and duplicate type cost limit attributes appearing with the wrong color.
* Fixed Road negating Gravity Field and Black Hole movement penalty.
* Fixed Stormheart Facility being able to be Hijacked causing crashes.

## Modding
* Added `tilesInRange` tile condition.
* Added `inTileAcquisitionRange` tile condition.
* Added `pathToCityInTileAcquisitionRange` tile condition.
* `acquireTile` conditions are now specified in xml.
* Default `rangeMax` for `target` is now -1 instead of 1.

