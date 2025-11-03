## General

* Changed Ranger icon to be more distinct from Sharpshooter.

* Improved Horde Mandate AI usage.

* Improved Caelum Cete idle visual effect.



## Bug Fixes

* Fixed Perfect Forever not working on own Caitiffs that have Infinite active.

* Fixed In Death, Life giving production based on the headquarters unit instead of the dying unit.

* Fixed duplicate type cost and duplicate type cost limit attributes appearing with the wrong color.

* Fixed Road negating Gravity Field and Black Hole movement penalty.

* Fixed Stormheart Facility being able to be Hijacked causing crashes.



## Modding

* Added `tilesInRange` tile condition.

* Added `inTileAcquisitionRange` tile condition.

* Added `pathToCityInTileAcquisitionRange` tile condition.

* `acquireTile` conditions are now specified in xml.

* Default `rangeMax` for `target` is now -1 instead of 1.

