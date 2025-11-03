 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20650751 Edited 3 November 2025 – 15:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New:

Advance settings bullet screen toggle

Fix:

Kama japanese name

Settings page tooltip isn't shown/out of screen

"Emotions" hard difficulty chart error

Changed files in this update

Depot 3225061
  • Loading history…
