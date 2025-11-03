Greetings, Station Managers.

We are pleased to announce Starbrew Station v1.1.0, our biggest update yet.

If you have not played since v0.9.1, this update includes over 300 improvements, new features, and bug fixes that transform the game experience.

Major New Features

R&D Wing Portal



A brand new permanent progression system has been added. Access a special Research and Development wing through a portal on the left side of the ground floor. This separate progression path utilizes a percentage of income from all decks to unlock powerful, account-wide upgrades over time.





Unit Specialization System



Individual units now gain experience as they work. After 7 minutes of service, units can be promoted to one of two specializations with unique bonuses. Technicians can become Speed Specialists (25% faster installations) or Quality Specialists (15% more coffee from machines). Baristas choose between Quick Brewer (20% faster brewing) or Master Brewer (25% more coffee per brew). Patrons can specialize as Big Tippers (30% more income) or Social Butterflies (10% aura boost to nearby patrons). Many more specializations exist across all unit types, each with unique visual appearances. Accessible through the Stats screen.





Boss Fight Shrines



New upgradeable shrine pylons above Deck 6 allow you to permanently boost your fighter units. Upgrade damage, attack speed, move speed, and critical chance to dominate the Health Inspector.





Deck Synergy Manager



Earlier decks now remain relevant throughout your prestige runs. New synergies create interesting cross-deck interactions. For example, Engineers from Deck 2 can visit Deck 3 to boost Botanical production.





Prestige Run Modifiers



Each prestige run now features one positive and one negative modifier for added variety and challenge. Adapt your strategy to overcome obstacles and capitalize on bonuses.





Community Integration



Voting System - Vote on the next major feature directly in-game. Choose between special events, new units, and gameplay features. See real-time voting results and be part of shaping the future of Starbrew Station.



Twitch Integration - Stream your coffee empire with full Twitch integration. Viewer names appear over newly hired units. Chat activity provides coffee bonuses. Special emotes grant themed bonuses. Configure via the new Twitch logo button on the main menu.



Steam Workshop Support - Full integration for community content. Upload custom jukebox tracks to share your favorite brewing music. Create and share custom unit skins with the community.





Minigame Previews



Three exciting minigames are coming soon with visual stubs now available. Pachinko on the Reactor Deck, Faulty Wiring in the walls of all decks, and Basketball on the Engineering Deck are in development. Design documents are complete for Hull Breach, Pipe Repair, and Pirate Defense minigames.









Visual Polish and Effects





Environmental Atmosphere



Deck 3 Hydroponics now features dripping water with 5 emitters simulating realistic water droplet physics. Reactor Rooms on Deck 4 display animated plasma alternating between cyan and purple with glow effects. The Construction Deck on Deck 2 has rising steam from 5 emitters, with steam expanding and fading as it rises.





Enhanced Lighting and Animations



Lighting has been significantly brightened across all decks. Pulsing accent lights add ambiance throughout the station. Normal map rendering has been improved for better depth perception. A multi-phase scaffolding system now shows construction progress, with scaffolding beams rising with deck completion percentage and smooth fade-out at completion. The harsh tutorial blackout has been replaced with an elegant spotlight system, with dimming reduced from 75% to 50% and increased edge softness for better visual comfort.





Rewarding Visual Feedback



Coffee cups now animate from the currency counter to buttons when purchasing units or unlocking decks, providing satisfying visual feedback for your spending. Units occasionally display chat bubbles when near each other, adding life and personality to your station. Manual brewing clicks spray coffee sprites with floating income text to show exactly how much you're earning.









Boss Fight Improvements



The boss now drops into the station with screen shake and smoke impact animation. The Health Inspector dwells in spots longer, making combat more strategic. Fighters now strafe and vary their range for more dynamic combat. Units face toward the boss during combat. Cartoon smoke transitions occur between prestige and game restart. Critical hit indicators have been enhanced with larger text, animations, and sound effects. Boss variety has been expanded with three different Health Inspector variants, each with unique alien names and appearances. Fixed a bug where fighters would error when attacking a defeated boss.









New Statistics and Analytics





Split Production Metrics



The top bar now combines three separate, real-time metrics: Manual Clicks, Barista Production, and Patron Income. This gives you better insight into your production.





Fighter Unit Stats



All fighter types now properly display in the statistics menu, not just Security Chiefs.









New Prestige Upgrades



Five new prestige upgrades have been added. Auto-Prestige Threshold allows you to set a minimum token gain for auto-prestiging. Auto-Click Speed upgrades your automated clicking speed. Hold to Brew Speed reduces hold time for manual brewing. Manual Click Brew Radius increases the area of effect for manual clicks. Deck Construction Speed lets you build new decks faster.









Accessibility Features



Comprehensive screen reader support has been added with full accessibility information for all Control nodes throughout the game. The new AccessibilityManager handles all UI elements for vision-impaired players. Camera shake options let you choose between regular, reduced, or disabled camera shake in the settings menu. A dedicated pause menu button has been added to the corner for mobile and disabled users who may have difficulty using keyboard shortcuts. Scientific and engineering notation options are now available in settings for players who prefer different number display formats. While not yet fully beatable with controller only, we have completed a comprehensive controller support analysis and begun implementing fixes for future updates.









Quality of Life Improvements





UI Enhancements



The token shop now toggles properly when you click the button again, eliminating multiple instances. The shop renders above the unit sidebar with improved z-index ordering. You can now filter units in the unit list by type (Wrench/Technician, Machine/Barista, Cup/Patron). Hold shift when buying to purchase the maximum affordable amount. Number formatting has been improved with commas and M/B/T markers for large numbers. A globe icon button in the pause menu provides quick language switching. The settings menu has been redesigned with proper layout and consistent styling.





Unit Management



Ghost machines now preview where machines will be placed before construction completes. Click technicians or machines to speed up construction by 1 second per click. Click units to make them wiggle and boost morale/inspiration. Characters no longer congregate excessively in the middle thanks to improved unit distribution. Units now use smooth tween effects for turn animations instead of instant flipping. The morale progress bar is now 4x wider, 2x higher, and positioned properly above units. Barista tooltips now show estimated cups per second rate accounting for travel time.





Tutorial System



The frozen alien tutorial now only shows once per save file with proper persistence. Tutorial highlighting has been fixed to always point to the correct UI element. Tutorial buttons automatically grab cursor focus. Holding continue no longer skips multiple windows thanks to debouncing. Offline collection now shows after tutorials complete to prevent overlap.





Prestige and Daily Rewards



View tokens gained from each past prestige with the new prestige history feature. The menu no longer snaps to top after upgrades with fixed scroll position. Time since last prestige has been moved to the prestige stats section. Daily rewards are now based on highest tier deck constructed instead of average production. See your current streak and how rewards increase exponentially at 1.05x per day. After prestiging, the main menu now smartly skips directly back into the game, saving you precious time on your prestige runs.









Major Bug Fixes





Critical Fixes



Fixed cups per second rate decreasing after buying new units. Fixed primary cups per second display calculation accuracy. Fixed prestige upgrades not applying correctly. Fixed boss health bar and prestige modifiers showing when paused or on main menu. Fixed shrine tooltips to have proper themed backgrounds. Fixed unit specialization data now properly saves and loads.





Unit-Specific Fixes



Elite Roboticist installation speed has been corrected. Elite Roboticist and Quantum Barista sprites are no longer swapped. Jovian Barista movement speed has been fixed. Martian Engineers are now properly removed when sold. Final tier units are purchasable after prestige without restart. Support and fighter units are always purchasable when unlocked. Technicians now consistently place machines. Baristas consistently extract from machines.





UI and Audio Fixes



Notifications now spawn relative to viewport, not world coordinates. Prestige upgrade tooltips no longer show the PRESTIGE_UPGRADE_MAX translation key. Unit names properly wrap in the left sidebar for all languages. Options menu now grabs cursor focus on the first button. Fixed grey screen when clearing game data. Fixed displacement bug with settings data clear. Fixed red stacking tween on construction buoy. Steam leaderboard icon now properly opens Steam overlay. Restored missing audio streams for alert_0, click_1, coin, brew, and power_down. Changed audio settings tip to proper theme color.





Gameplay Fixes



Clickables no longer stop appearing mid-run. Construction particle effects appear in proper positions. Fixed progression breaking bug from prestige 3 to 4. Fixed upgrading prestige starting credits too fast crashing the game. Production average now resets on prestige.





Translation Fixes



All new content has been fully translated across all Steam-supported locales. Back button and feedback button now translate correctly. Daily reward streak text uses proper translation keys. New prestige upgrade tooltips are fully translated.









Performance Optimizations



The heavily optimized unit management system now supports 1000+ units at massive stations. Stable 60 FPS has been tested with 200+ units on minimum specs. Steam cloud save size has been increased to 1GB to accommodate all new features. New specialized manager classes (CoffeeMachineManager, UnitSystemCoordinator, BaristaManager, TechnicianManager, SupportManager, FighterManager, PatronManager) dramatically improve performance.









Technical Achievements



This update represents a massive overhaul of Starbrew Station's core systems. Complete unit management system rewrite. Comprehensive accessibility infrastructure. Advanced particle systems for environmental effects. Multi-phase construction visualization. Enhanced lighting and normal map rendering. Robust save/load system with expanded capacity. Integration with external services including Discord, Twitch, and Steam Workshop.









What's Next



We are committed to making Starbrew Station the best coffee empire experience possible. Coming soon are full implementation of minigames (Hull Breach, Pipes, Pirates), complete controller support, expanded Workshop content support, and community-voted features based on your in-game votes.









Thank You



This update would not be possible without your feedback, bug reports, and enthusiasm. Thank you for being part of the Starbrew Station community.



Enjoy brewing your cosmic coffee empire.



For detailed technical patch notes, visit our GitHub repository. Found a bug? Report it on our GitHub issues page or join our Discord.



Brew on, Station Managers.

-David and the Starbrew Station Team