Update 1.8.0 includes:

- Introduction of a transit state for decisions;

- Ability to collapse decisions;

- VAT mechanics;

- New religions;

- New events;

- New political characters and new conditions for changing their traits;

- New backgrounds;

- Ability to go from the science queue icon to the science description;

- Changes to some of the doctrines desired by factions;

- Increase in US points from the type of capitalism flourishing in Europe;

- Changes to the effects of investments in the economy;

- New transitions in trade union and migration doctrines;

- Changes to the effects of technological embargoes;

- Changes to the conditions for referendums;

- Changes to the conditions for entering and leaving the Politburo;

- Rebalancing of the course of wars;

- New button in wars;

- New flag for the country;

- “Communism” now requires planned price reductions

- Changes to the effects of planned price reductions and unregulated prices;

- New achievements;

Enjoy the game! Thank you for being with us! More exciting things are coming soon!