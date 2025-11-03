Update 1.8.0 includes:
- Introduction of a transit state for decisions;
- Ability to collapse decisions;
- VAT mechanics;
- New religions;
- New events;
- New political characters and new conditions for changing their traits;
- New backgrounds;
- Ability to go from the science queue icon to the science description;
- Changes to some of the doctrines desired by factions;
- Increase in US points from the type of capitalism flourishing in Europe;
- Changes to the effects of investments in the economy;
- New transitions in trade union and migration doctrines;
- Changes to the effects of technological embargoes;
- Changes to the conditions for referendums;
- Changes to the conditions for entering and leaving the Politburo;
- Rebalancing of the course of wars;
- New button in wars;
- New flag for the country;
- “Communism” now requires planned price reductions
- Changes to the effects of planned price reductions and unregulated prices;
- New achievements;
Enjoy the game! Thank you for being with us! More exciting things are coming soon!
