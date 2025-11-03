 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20650547 Edited 3 November 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay Changes

  • Introduced separate Action Point pools for the Exile and Echo, allowing independent movement and actions per pawn.
  • Action costs are now shown with clear percentage indicators, making it easier to understand how hunger and thirst affect efficiency.
  • Tile yields that have dropped due to depletion are now visibly marked on the tile, giving clearer feedback on overused areas.


UI & Clarity

  • Added an on-startup tip explaining that lower Hunger and Thirst values are better, helping new players understand survival dynamics.
  • Updated in-game UI to better highlight which pawn is active and how their Action Points are consumed.

