- Introduced separate Action Point pools for the Exile and Echo, allowing independent movement and actions per pawn.
- Action costs are now shown with clear percentage indicators, making it easier to understand how hunger and thirst affect efficiency.
- Tile yields that have dropped due to depletion are now visibly marked on the tile, giving clearer feedback on overused areas.
UI & Clarity
- Added an on-startup tip explaining that lower Hunger and Thirst values are better, helping new players understand survival dynamics.
- Updated in-game UI to better highlight which pawn is active and how their Action Points are consumed.
