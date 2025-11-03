This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.602) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This update mostly adds more biomes to the Toxicity DLC free preview.

Let us know what you like or do not like on those new biomes, how you like the new items and if you have major performances issues.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch. All players must have the same version to play co-op. If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.





Temporary changelog :

Multiple New biomes.

Energy is no more limited because of the toxicity. Instead some machines can't be built untill a given purification level is build. We did this to improve clarity, the old system was too complex.

Added a Toxic HUD Chip V2 displaying the nearest goo distance

Purification is now part of the overall terraforming value

New purification fuse

Changes and balancing of crafting recipes

Added the number of toxic water generated from a water surface when looking at it.,

Fixed issue with screens not displayed in multiplayer.,

Fixed purification rocket updating the pressure and not the purification.,

Fixed the logistic selector window being too small for all resources to display.,

Fixed various issues with toxic water generation.,

Fixed purification objects not being available in the Autocrafter.,

Fixed multiplayer issue with purification explosives not properly updating the server if some goo was destroyed in a sector not loaded by the server.,

Fixed an issue with toxic area volume applied a few seconds even if the area is cleaned.,

Trains and elevators are now properly paused when pressing escape and playing alone.,

Improved goo mining

Players should not respawn anymore in the train after dying.,

Removed the system blocking the energy depending on the purification level, now constructions are blocked depending on the purification and terraforming value.,

Various environment fixes.,

Stay in the loop



As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :





See you soon, and good terraforming!



Brice for Miju Games



