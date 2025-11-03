Hey everyone!

It’s been a few months since release, and I want to thank all of you who’ve stuck with the game, shared feedback, recorded playthroughs, and talked about your experiences. Your input has shaped this update directly. This patch focuses on improving clarity, usability, and fairness, especially for new players.

Changes & Improvements

• On-Screen Item Pickup Prompts

When you collect a core item, the game now displays a short, clean prompt confirming it.

This should reduce confusion and help players track critical progress more confidently.

• Improved Guidance in Artifact 1

Artifact 1 has been refined to provide better visual and environmental cues without removing tension or exploration. This should help new players find their footing without changing the intended atmosphere.

• Minor Stability Improvements

General stability and consistency improvements.

Bug Fixes

• Nightmare Mode Soft Lock

Resolved an issue where, after Mr. Husk delivers the Nightmare Mode introduction, the artifact selection crate would sometimes not appear, leaving players stuck in the lobby while the timer continued down until the game is restarted.

Thank You

Your feedback continues to shape the game. If you recorded playthroughs, reported bugs, or shared thoughts, you made this patch possible.

More improvements are in development and I'm open to any and all feedback to provide the best experience. So please feel free to share whatever you got in the Community Hub or Discussions tab, it genuinely helps guide future updates. Thank you.