Ladies and Gentlemen,
Thank you to everyone who participated in the Halloween event!
Outfits, achievement, and secret room still available.
Halloween may be over, but here's an update packed with goodies:
Added 6 new animations to the poser
Added a mini skirt and combat harness
Added a brightness slider to the video player
Plus, various minor fixes and tweaks based on your community feedback.
I'm currently hard at work on the new challenge level—it'll be released by the end of November at the latest.
Thank you for playing Project Werewulf!
Changed files in this update