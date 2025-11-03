 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20650368 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Halloween event!

Outfits, achievement, and secret room still available.

Halloween may be over, but here's an update packed with goodies:

  • Added 6 new animations to the poser

  • Added a mini skirt and combat harness

  • Added a brightness slider to the video player

Plus, various minor fixes and tweaks based on your community feedback.



I'm currently hard at work on the new challenge level—it'll be released by the end of November at the latest.

Thank you for playing Project Werewulf!

