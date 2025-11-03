 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20650236
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Increase free space for indoor arenas
  • Slightly increased maneuverability of the drone
  • Collision shape for main drone was reworked to be more precise and smooth
  • Default key bind for up/down was changed to more traditional Space/Shift
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3780561
