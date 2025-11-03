 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20650208 Edited 3 November 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is only about including Patch 2 which was simply missing in the previous update. Sorry about that! ːsteamhappyː

- Basantos

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Line War Content Depot 1309611
