



Haunted Paws Playtest Patch Notes

Thank you to everyone who playtested our game and shared feedback! We received over 200,000 requests to join the Playtest, and we’re working hard to give you the best experience possible.

Fixes and Improvements:

Fixed an issue where some players encountered a blank menu screen and couldn’t start the game.

Adjusted difficulty balancing for the Spider Monster and Spider Room levels.

Fixed several areas where puppies could get stuck.

Resolved translation errors and updated incorrect action prompts.

Updated the Simplified Chinese translation.

Coming Soon:

Online multiplayer is expected to launch tomorrow or the day after!

If you encounter any bugs or issues, please report them on the Steam Discussion Board.

Your feedback helps us make Haunted Paws even better - thank you for your support, and enjoy the game!

- The LazyFlock Team