3 November 2025 Build 20650153 Edited 3 November 2025 – 14:59:29 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed an issue where progress could become impossible when BGM was off
  • Fixed an issue where some invalid characters were allowed during name input
  • Typo correction


If you encounter any issues, please report them on the Bug Report Board.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3054822
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitJapanese Depot 3054823
  • Loading history…
