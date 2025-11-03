Patch Notes:

- Fixed major performance issue on Balanced and High visual settings. The game should be running far quicker now, especially for players who use a high render resolution.

- Fixed the Screen Damage and fade in/out FX. For very high resolution headsets or mirror/streaming screens, the FX were getting cut off at the sides. The FX now wrap around the camera in a dome so that they render correctly on the edges for any screen.

- Fixed a bug where players where getting trapped behind an invisible wall in the tutorial and are unable to press the path selection buttons.

Cheers!