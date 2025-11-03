Spawn of elite mobs in sector 3 now begins after 7 minutes, instead of 10.

The last player who entered the system is now used to count down the time of elite mobs. Thanks to this, you can now jump out for resupply and go back in without resetting the elite "timer".

The chance of getting a modularity drop now also depends on both the elite mob's strength and the mob's overall strength.

The panel with the offer to read the license agreement has been localized.

The language selection in the client login has been brought to the foreground.

Added the appropriate types of ammunition to the shops on planets where droids requiring ammunition were sold.

For better visual visibility, the ally attack blocker is now highlighted each time an attack fails.

Confirmation of training cancellation and agreement to micro-improvements of ships now have a 3-second "Yes" lock, due to players agreeing without reading.

The description for the "Espionage" quest has been updated.