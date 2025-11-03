Changes
Spawn of elite mobs in sector 3 now begins after 7 minutes, instead of 10.
The last player who entered the system is now used to count down the time of elite mobs. Thanks to this, you can now jump out for resupply and go back in without resetting the elite "timer".
The chance of getting a modularity drop now also depends on both the elite mob's strength and the mob's overall strength.
The panel with the offer to read the license agreement has been localized.
The language selection in the client login has been brought to the foreground.
Added the appropriate types of ammunition to the shops on planets where droids requiring ammunition were sold.
For better visual visibility, the ally attack blocker is now highlighted each time an attack fails.
Confirmation of training cancellation and agreement to micro-improvements of ships now have a 3-second "Yes" lock, due to players agreeing without reading.
The description for the "Espionage" quest has been updated.
Now it requires confirmation when quickly sending credits for the quest.
Fixes
Targeted kills for the quests now show quest icon correctly when hovering over the target.
Locations with item uses in them now correctly shows the quest icon when you are hovering over them and they are needed for quests.
Pinning/unpinning quests now works correctly when the tracker is closed.
Removed visual errors that caused animations to get stuck at the tracker quests during their opening/closing.
Players are no longer highlighted with a quest icon if they have the same ship as the quest targets.
Items no longer receive information from the previously selected object.
Fixed a visual bug with the quest tracking block "freezing" when completing one of its actions.
Speed microupgrades are now immediately applied to the current ship speed.
Changed files in this update