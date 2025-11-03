Hello Draconians!



Unfortunately the movement test has to be delayed a little and won't be included in this patch!

We will let you know when the test happens!



In the meanwhile, here is a sneek peak of the new gliding mechanic:

Added: New locations to explore

Added: Various new Ka'sai-only crafting recipes

Added: New crafting materials

Added: DLSS 4 support (needs testing)

Added: Epic's Mover plugin

Added: Meat Cutting Table, Jewelcrafting Station

Added: Crafting Table, Meat Cutting Table, Jewelcrafting Station and Alchemy Table to Ka'sai crafting list (No limit; require claimed area)

Added: New mover based character BP/class and type

Added: Very basic mover code and dependencies

Updated: Moved Draconia to UE 5.6

Updated: Old crafting recipe categories

Updated: Crafting recipe level requirements

Updated: Effects of consumables that can be made by the Ka'sai

Updated: Item description of the legendary pearl and the legendary Aurin nugget

Updated: All building parts now use a single resource as upkeep and repair material. The new resource can currently only be looted from all harvestable sources (they will display the "Harvest" prompt!). Make sure to swap out the materials in your totem to prevent decay!

Updated: Increased light falloff distance of 'Volcanic Torch' and 'Volcanic Fireplace' significantly

Updated: Build maker bat/EU config to include crash reporter in Linux game builds

Updated: draconiaserf plugin's Steamwork SDK

Fixed: Typos in item and crafting recipe descriptions

Fixed: Lake water not rendering

Fixed: Lake water surface scaling

Fixed: Some lighting issues that would make shadows very dark sometimes

Fixed: 'Leather', 'ipomo root' and some volcanic rock rendering settings



