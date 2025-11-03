Hello Draconians!
Unfortunately the movement test has to be delayed a little and won't be included in this patch!
We will let you know when the test happens!
In the meanwhile, here is a sneek peak of the new gliding mechanic:
Added: New locations to explore
Added: Various new Ka'sai-only crafting recipes
Added: New crafting materials
Added: DLSS 4 support (needs testing)
Added: Epic's Mover plugin
Added: Meat Cutting Table, Jewelcrafting Station
Added: Crafting Table, Meat Cutting Table, Jewelcrafting Station and Alchemy Table to Ka'sai crafting list (No limit; require claimed area)
Added: New mover based character BP/class and type
Added: Very basic mover code and dependencies
Updated: Moved Draconia to UE 5.6
Updated: Old crafting recipe categories
Updated: Crafting recipe level requirements
Updated: Effects of consumables that can be made by the Ka'sai
Updated: Item description of the legendary pearl and the legendary Aurin nugget
Updated: All building parts now use a single resource as upkeep and repair material. The new resource can currently only be looted from all harvestable sources (they will display the "Harvest" prompt!). Make sure to swap out the materials in your totem to prevent decay!
Updated: Increased light falloff distance of 'Volcanic Torch' and 'Volcanic Fireplace' significantly
Updated: Build maker bat/EU config to include crash reporter in Linux game builds
Updated: draconiaserf plugin's Steamwork SDK
Fixed: Typos in item and crafting recipe descriptions
Fixed: Lake water not rendering
Fixed: Lake water surface scaling
Fixed: Some lighting issues that would make shadows very dark sometimes
Fixed: 'Leather', 'ipomo root' and some volcanic rock rendering settings
Changed files in this update