3 November 2025 Build 20649987 Edited 3 November 2025 – 14:32:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey kids! Grandpa George finally fixed that mess: now when you buy a cactus or a wind turbine, your money is correctly deducted. No more crashes, no more free purchases… unless you dream it! 🌵💨
Enjoy your new machines and keep farming like pros

