The wait is over, Jammers! Devil Jam is officially out now!

Grab your guitar, and dive headfirst into the chaos.

The gates of hell are open, and it’s your turn to shred your way through waves of demons to the rhythm of pure metal madness.

We want to thank every single one of you who supported us, gave feedback, and followed the journey so far. You made this possible, this game exists because of you. ❤️

Here’s what’s waiting for you right now:

- Play as the lead guitarist and unlock more playable characters

- Jam to new soundtracks

- Complete quests to earn powerful new items

- Collect sins and discover even darker upgrades

- Experiment, survive, and see how long you can last in the pit!

Share your favorite moments, clips, and high scores right here on the hub, or on our official discord channel, we’ll be keeping an eye out for the most devilish players.

See you in hell,

The Rogueside Team 🤘



