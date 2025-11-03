Improvements & Fixes

User Interface

Fixed several UI scaling issues on larger resolutions.

Improved general UI layout and responsiveness across multiple windows.

Fixed a problem where dice result text would not disappear when expected.



Preparation Board

Added Edit Functionality to allow modifying existing entries directly on the Preparation Board.



Enemy Tokens

Fixed issues when removing Senses, Features, or Actions on Custom Enemy Tokens.

Resolved an issue in the Edit Enemy Token window where HP and AC values were displayed incorrectly in certain scenarios.

Fixed UI overflow problems when creating Custom Enemy Tokens with a large number of elements.