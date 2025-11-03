Improvements & Fixes
User Interface
Fixed several UI scaling issues on larger resolutions.
Improved general UI layout and responsiveness across multiple windows.
Fixed a problem where dice result text would not disappear when expected.
Preparation Board
Added Edit Functionality to allow modifying existing entries directly on the Preparation Board.
Enemy Tokens
Fixed issues when removing Senses, Features, or Actions on Custom Enemy Tokens.
Resolved an issue in the Edit Enemy Token window where HP and AC values were displayed incorrectly in certain scenarios.
Fixed UI overflow problems when creating Custom Enemy Tokens with a large number of elements.
Changed files in this update