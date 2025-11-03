 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20649911
Update notes via Steam Community
Trying mac support (should work for both intel and apple chipset)
Updated the background with some new props
Tanuki volume is now separated
Implemented the success for discovering all the cards

Windows Depot 4100031
Linux Depot 4100032
macOS Depot 4100033
