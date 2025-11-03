Fixed an issue where villagers could sometimes get stuck while shopping.
Fixed an issue where crab cages would occasionally disappear.
Fixed an issue where bosses could stop attacking under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where furniture rotation in the player shop would not persist after saving.
Fixed an issue where the player creator could sometimes load an outfit from another save file.
Patch 1.0.2a
Update notes via Steam Community
