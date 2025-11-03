 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20649804
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where villagers could sometimes get stuck while shopping.

  • Fixed an issue where crab cages would occasionally disappear.

  • Fixed an issue where bosses could stop attacking under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where furniture rotation in the player shop would not persist after saving.

  • Fixed an issue where the player creator could sometimes load an outfit from another save file.

Changed files in this update


